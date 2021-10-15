Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.10 million. Sientra posted sales of $19.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $78.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.50 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $96.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $99.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sientra by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sientra by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

