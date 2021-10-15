Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

