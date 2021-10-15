Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $473.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce sales of $473.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $434.10 million and the highest is $520.90 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $300.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. 92,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 901,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

