Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in O2Micro International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in O2Micro International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

