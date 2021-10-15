Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

