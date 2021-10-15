Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASLN. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

