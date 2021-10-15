Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Anterix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.46.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

