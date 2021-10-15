Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

ZTS opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.78. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

