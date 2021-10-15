Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,132 shares of company stock worth $5,665,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

