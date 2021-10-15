Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $870.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $822.87 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 931,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,764. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

