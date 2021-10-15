Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $141.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.16 million to $142.30 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $575.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC opened at $46.93 on Friday. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

