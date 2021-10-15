Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $162.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $157.80 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $631.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $638.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $676.89 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $696.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

