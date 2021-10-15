Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 147,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

