Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cactus reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 104,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 10.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

