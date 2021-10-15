Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

