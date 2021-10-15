Britvic (LON:BVIC) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,060 ($13.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 907 ($11.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 942.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 930.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43 shares of company stock worth $27,532.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

