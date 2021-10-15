Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237,079 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $52,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

