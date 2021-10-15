Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 848 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at $2,689,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 31.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $10,132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 20.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

