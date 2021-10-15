Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 193,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 96,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in International Paper by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6,073.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

