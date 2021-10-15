Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.17% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $963.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $206.74 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

