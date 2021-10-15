Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

