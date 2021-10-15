Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 26,676 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,220,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.