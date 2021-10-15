Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,548,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day moving average of $243.48. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $33,303,560 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

