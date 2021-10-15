BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $49.35 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

