Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 63,064 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,064 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

