Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 43,377 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 1.50. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $98,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

