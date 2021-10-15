Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 38,500 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of GeoPark worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in GeoPark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in GeoPark by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,596,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of GPRK opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.78%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

