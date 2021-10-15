Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $52.34 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

