Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,968 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NMI worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.97 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

