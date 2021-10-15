Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 187.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $280.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

