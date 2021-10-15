Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Ingles Markets worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

