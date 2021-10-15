BP’s (BP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of BP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in BP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BP by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

