Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

