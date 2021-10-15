Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. 1,028,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,818. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.