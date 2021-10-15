Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

