BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOA Acquisition stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BOA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOAS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 62,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. BOA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

