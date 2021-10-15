BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.18 ($70.80).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €56.63 ($66.62) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.