BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.36 ($71.02).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €56.63 ($66.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.68. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.