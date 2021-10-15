BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes $33,000 Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $20.40 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

