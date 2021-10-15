BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 22,315 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 86.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $512.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.