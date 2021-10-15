BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

