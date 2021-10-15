BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,711 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLOW opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $885.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

