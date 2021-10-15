BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,384,000 after buying an additional 225,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.