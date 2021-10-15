BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

HBMD stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.