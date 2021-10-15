BMO Capital Markets Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $35.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Plug Power has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.