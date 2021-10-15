BMO Capital Markets Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $338.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,604. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.