Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Purple Innovation by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

