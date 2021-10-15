Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.