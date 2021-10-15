Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $460,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

