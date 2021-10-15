Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,473,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,346,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.